Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Up 0% – Here’s Why

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1,023.34 and last traded at $1,015.80. Approximately 1,030,405 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 4,326,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,015.68.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $940.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $680.00 to $1,494.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $914.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $787.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $433.92 billion, a PE ratio of 51.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.27.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $800.19, for a total transaction of $517,722.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total value of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 292,270 shares of company stock valued at $278,469,388. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Netflix by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after buying an additional 156,958 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,517,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

