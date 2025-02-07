Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $19.91 and last traded at $19.05, with a volume of 25661 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.84.

Nitto Denko Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.27.

Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Nitto Denko had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 12.60%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Nitto Denko Co. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nitto Denko

Nitto Denko Corporation primarily engages in the adhesive tapes business in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Oceania. It provides double sided tapes, surface protective films, sealing materials, masking tapes, membranes, FPD/touch panel related products, gasket materials, semiconductor manufacturing process products, flexible printed circuit boards, porous films/breathable materials, and packaging tapes.

