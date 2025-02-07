Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Shares Sold by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC decreased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the quarter. Nordson comprises about 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Nordson were worth $18,041,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 2.9% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Nordson by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.8% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 272 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.5% during the third quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,519,286.13. The trade was a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Mcdonough sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.27, for a total transaction of $59,010.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,287 shares in the company, valued at $862,081.49. This represents a 6.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,928 shares of company stock valued at $433,080. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nordson Trading Down 0.1 %

Nordson stock opened at $215.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95. Nordson Co. has a 12 month low of $196.83 and a 12 month high of $279.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $240.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.19. Nordson had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $736.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NDSN shares. Baird R W lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price objective (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.25.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

