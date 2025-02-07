Northern Dynasty Minerals’ (NAK) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK – Free Report) (TSE:NDM) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.30 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NAK. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Northern Dynasty Minerals in a report on Friday, December 27th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NAK opened at $0.74 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.23 and a 1 year high of $0.78. The stock has a market cap of $395.28 million, a P/E ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 0.51.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,500 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 39,500 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 145.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 6,997,729 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after buying an additional 4,145,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 673.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,227,304 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,068,704 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 1,400,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, the United States.

