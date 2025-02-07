Northern Graphite (CVE:NGC) Shares Up 20% – Time to Buy?

Northern Graphite Co. (CVE:NGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 20% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. 240,937 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 185% from the average session volume of 84,499 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 318.09, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of C$19.65 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.10.
Northern Graphite Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of graphite and other battery mineral properties in North America. The company holds 100% interests in the Bissett Creek graphite project located in southern Canada, which comprises Ontario mining lease number 109550 covering 565 hectares, and Ontario mining lease number 109335 covering 1,938 hectares; Lac-des-Îles graphite mine in Quebec; and the Mousseau West graphite project located in Quebec.
