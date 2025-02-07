nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.980-3.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 2.980. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.2 billion-$3.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.3 billion. nVent Electric also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.650-0.670 EPS.

nVent Electric Trading Up 3.1 %

nVent Electric stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $67.83. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,227,527. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.36. The stock has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.36. nVent Electric has a 52 week low of $56.44 and a 52 week high of $86.57.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 16.95%. Analysts forecast that nVent Electric will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. This is a boost from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.46%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVT. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. KeyCorp increased their price target on nVent Electric from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of nVent Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of nVent Electric from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on nVent Electric

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jerry W. Burris sold 6,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $524,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,603,200. This trade represents a 12.71 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sara E. Zawoyski sold 14,505 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.76, for a total value of $1,113,403.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,775,623.40. This trade represents a 18.91 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

nVent Electric Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.