Oakworth Capital Inc. Grows Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 210.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 155 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of GE Vernova by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GE Vernova by 61.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in GE Vernova by 175.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Guggenheim cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $380.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on GE Vernova from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.94.

GE Vernova Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:GEV opened at $374.67 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $356.93 and its 200 day moving average is $283.41. The stock has a market cap of $103.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.39. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $447.50.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The firm had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. GE Vernova’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

GE Vernova declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

