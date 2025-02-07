Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.150-0.250 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.310. The company issued revenue guidance of $255.0 million-$265.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $264.9 million. Omnicell also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.650-1.850 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:OMCL traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 369,290. Omnicell has a fifty-two week low of $25.12 and a fifty-two week high of $55.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of -103.01, a P/E/G ratio of 30.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.20.
Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.12). Omnicell had a negative net margin of 1.66% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicell will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other news, Director Mark W. Parrish sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $567,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,597.10. The trade was a 17.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.
