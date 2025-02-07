OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.18 and last traded at $2.16. 20,808 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 48,844 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OCX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on OncoCyte in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.54). OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 269.32% and a negative net margin of 6,122.29%. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte Co. will post -2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other OncoCyte news, CFO Andrea S. James acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.29 per share, with a total value of $45,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 53,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,904.30. The trade was a 59.40 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Arno bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $26,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 81,554 shares in the company, valued at $172,078.94. This represents a 18.10 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 133,183 shares of company stock valued at $285,771 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of OncoCyte

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in OncoCyte stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its position in OncoCyte Co. (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned 0.29% of OncoCyte worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

