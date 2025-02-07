OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Hits New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.96 and last traded at $2.97, with a volume of 120405 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on OPAL Fuels from $3.90 to $3.40 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.78.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OPAL

OPAL Fuels Stock Down 0.3 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.57. The firm has a market cap of $513.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.53.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.08). OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 3.30% and a negative return on equity of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $84.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of OPAL Fuels

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OPAL. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 83.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,885 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in OPAL Fuels by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in OPAL Fuels by 69.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 96,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 39,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OPAL Fuels by 19.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 41,250 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Free Report)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.