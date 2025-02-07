Oppenheimer Issues Positive Forecast for Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stock Price

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective increased by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $230.00 to $260.00 in a report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $212.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.13.

Amazon.com Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $8.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.03. 47,616,520 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,618,402. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $151.61 and a 12-month high of $242.52. The company has a market cap of $2.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 49.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $226.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $200.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. On average, analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In related news, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 1,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.06, for a total transaction of $246,237.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,982.72. This trade represents a 4.73 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 2,996,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.75, for a total value of $619,497,843.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 914,420,614 shares in the company, valued at $189,056,461,944.50. This trade represents a 0.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,026,212 shares of company stock valued at $625,666,424 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Argentarii LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $7,229,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 40,915 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $8,976,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,501 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 56,626 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $12,423,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $382,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

