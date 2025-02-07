O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Given New $1,525.00 Price Target at DA Davidson

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at DA Davidson from $1,450.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. DA Davidson’s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,337.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,366.65.

Shares of ORLY traded down $13.99 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1,316.75. The stock had a trading volume of 343,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,296. O’Reilly Automotive has a one year low of $947.49 and a one year high of $1,350.27. The firm has a market cap of $76.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,240.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,185.54.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $9.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.73 by $0.23. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 40.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Andrea Weiss sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,224.07, for a total value of $734,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,849. This represents a 46.15 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffery Thomas Loafman sold 620 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,240.39, for a total value of $769,041.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5 shares in the company, valued at $6,201.95. The trade was a 99.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 99,957.0% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 854,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $984,027,000 after acquiring an additional 853,633 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 73.0% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,725,316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,986,874,000 after purchasing an additional 728,040 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 205,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 503,965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $597,602,000 after purchasing an additional 503,720 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10,626.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 487,212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 482,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at about $208,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

