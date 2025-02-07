OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s What Happened

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $201.75 and last traded at $201.58, with a volume of 33189 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $199.41.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OSIS shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on OSI Systems from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley upped their target price on OSI Systems from $180.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Roth Mkm upped their price target on OSI Systems from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com raised OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, OSI Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.40.

Get OSI Systems alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on OSIS

OSI Systems Trading Up 0.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.88.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.08. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 8.15%. On average, research analysts expect that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul Keith Morben sold 155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.36, for a total value of $30,900.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,077 shares in the company, valued at $2,008,950.72. This trade represents a 1.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.83, for a total value of $528,936.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,150. This trade represents a 35.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 44,447 shares of company stock valued at $7,821,262. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OSI Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSIS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of OSI Systems by 4,891.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,839,000 after buying an additional 631,486 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $16,713,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at $8,372,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at $5,061,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in OSI Systems by 13.4% during the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 264,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OSI Systems

(Get Free Report)

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for OSI Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OSI Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.