Patrick Whitesell Acquires 177,861 Shares of TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Stock

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 177,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $165.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,523,147.39. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,188,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $363,346,466.34. This trade represents a 8.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Patrick Whitesell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 5th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 81,019 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.72 per share, for a total transaction of $12,940,354.68.

On Monday, February 3rd, Patrick Whitesell acquired 94,161 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $157.79 per share, with a total value of $14,857,664.19.

On Friday, January 31st, Patrick Whitesell bought 80,758 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.79 per share, for a total transaction of $12,662,046.82.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 99,996 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $156.60 per share, with a total value of $15,659,373.60.

On Monday, January 27th, Patrick Whitesell bought 89,234 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $153.18 per share, with a total value of $13,668,864.12.

On Thursday, January 23rd, Patrick Whitesell acquired 120,958 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $150.92 per share, with a total value of $18,254,981.36.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Patrick Whitesell bought 108,476 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $144.13 per share, for a total transaction of $15,634,645.88.

On Friday, January 17th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 125,589 shares of TKO Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $143.06 per share, with a total value of $17,966,762.34.

On Monday, December 16th, Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Patrick Whitesell purchased 245,887 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.45 per share, for a total transaction of $35,026,603.15.

TKO Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TKO traded up $5.48 on Friday, reaching $166.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,463,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 883,495. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.28. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.69 and a 52-week high of $168.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -396.88 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.28). TKO Group had a positive return on equity of 3.39% and a negative net margin of 1.26%. The company had revenue of $681.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TKO Group Holdings, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TKO. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Roth Mkm increased their target price on TKO Group from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen upped their price target on TKO Group from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of TKO Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TKO Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TKO

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TKO Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in TKO Group by 559.3% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TKO Group by 52.4% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TKO Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 491.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.