PepsiCo Announces Senior Notes Offering

On February 5, 2025, PepsiCo, Inc. disclosed a significant move in the form of a public offering involving senior notes. The offering consisted of $500 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.400% Senior Notes due 2027, $750 million aggregate principal amount of its 4.450% Senior Notes due 2028, $1 billion aggregate principal amount of its 4.600% Senior Notes due 2030, and $1.25 billion aggregate principal amount of its 5.000% Senior Notes due 2035. The joint book-running managers for this note offering were BNP Paribas Securities Corp., Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, and Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC.

After deducting underwriting discounts and estimated offering expenses, PepsiCo secured net proceeds of approximately $3.483 billion. The company stated that these net proceeds are earmarked for general corporate purposes, which include the repayment of commercial paper.

The offering and sale of the Notes were executed under a Terms Agreement dated February 5, 2025, in compliance with PepsiCo’s automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The Notes were officially issued on February 7, 2025, based on an Indenture between PepsiCo and U.S. Bank Trust Company, National Association, acting as Trustee.

The Notes represent unsecured obligations of PepsiCo and are noted to hold an equal rank with all of the company’s other unsecured senior indebtedness. The terms of the Notes indicate customary event of default provisions alongside optional redemption stipulations.

Additional details about the offering, including the Terms Agreement, the Indenture, and the specific Notes involved, have been formally recorded in the company’s filings with the SEC. The offerings have been structured under the guidance of legal opinions filed with the SEC and referenced in the company’s reports.

This notable development signifies a strategic financial move for PepsiCo, aligning with the company’s vision and long-term financial strategy.

Investors and stakeholders are urged to refer to the company’s official filings for comprehensive details regarding this significant event.

