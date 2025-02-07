PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday. They set a $172.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler began coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on PepsiCo from $183.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $145.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $199.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $152.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $27.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Further Reading

