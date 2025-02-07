Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Files New Registration Statement and Prospectus Supplement

On February 7, 2025, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) submitted an 8-K report to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), announcing the filing of a new automatic shelf registration statement on Form S-3ASR. The new registration statement was lodged to replace the prior registration statement (No. 333-262627) and became effective on the same date.

In conjunction with the new registration statement, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also filed a prospectus supplement dated February 7, 2025, referred to as the ATM Prospectus Supplement. This supplement pertains to an ongoing at-the-market offering of the company’s common stock, with an aggregate price of up to $250 million, which was previously covered by the prospectus supplement under the Prior Registration Statement.

Included in the filing is an opinion from legal firm Ballard Spahr LLP regarding the validity of the common stock that may be issued and offered through the ATM Prospectus Supplement and its accompanying prospectus, detailed as Exhibit 5.1.

It is important to note that the contents of this Current Report on Form 8-K do not constitute a solicitation to buy or an offer to sell any securities. No sale of these securities will be conducted in any state or jurisdiction where such action would be considered unlawful without prior registration or qualification as per the respective securities laws of the state or jurisdiction.

Additionally, the filing detailed various exhibits, as part of the financial statements and exhibits of the report, including the opinion of Ballard Spahr LLP, their consent (included in Exhibit 5.1), and a Cover Page Interactive Data File embedded within the Inline XBRL document, listed as Exhibit 104.

This report was signed off on behalf of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by John P. Caulfield, the Chief Financial Officer, Executive Vice President, and Treasurer, on February 7, 2025.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

