Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Raymond James Analyst Says

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Raymond James from $34.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.56% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm cut their price target on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Pinterest from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.83.

NYSE:PINS traded up $5.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.42. The company had a trading volume of 33,279,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,606,911. Pinterest has a 52-week low of $27.00 and a 52-week high of $45.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a PE ratio of 132.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.30). Pinterest had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 8.37%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pinterest will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.43, for a total transaction of $34,994.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,236 shares in the company, valued at $920,081.48. The trade was a 3.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,862 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $365,586.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 246,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,610,105.22. This represents a 4.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,157 shares of company stock worth $589,131. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 91.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 8,261.1% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

