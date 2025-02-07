Piper Sandler Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Asana (NYSE:ASAN)

Piper Sandler reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a $27.00 target price on the stock.

ASAN has been the topic of a number of other reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Asana from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Asana from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp upgraded Asana from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Asana from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Asana from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.73.

Shares of ASAN opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.74. Asana has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $27.77.

In other news, COO Anne Raimondi sold 27,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.71, for a total value of $591,228.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 733,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,931,992.05. This represents a 3.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Justin Rosenstein sold 196,067 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $4,270,339.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,651,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,964,050.76. This represents a 10.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 573,300 shares of company stock worth $12,197,068. Insiders own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Asana by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 32,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Asana by 4.0% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Asana in the third quarter worth approximately $456,000. Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at $377,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Asana by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 16,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.21% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. Its platform helps organizations to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; manage work across a portfolio of projects or workflows, see progress against goals, identify bottlenecks, resource constraints, and milestones; and communicate company-wide goals, monitor status, and oversee work across projects and portfolios to gain real-time insights.

