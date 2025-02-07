Private Management Group Inc. Has $557,000 Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Private Management Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 972 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.9% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,582 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the third quarter valued at $99,000. Marcum Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.9% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,524 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 16,907 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,371,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GS shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $591.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $612.08, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 608,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,404,774. This trade represents a 0.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 6,550 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.91, for a total value of $4,001,460.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 117,883 shares in the company, valued at $72,015,903.53. The trade was a 5.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,543. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.9 %

GS opened at $657.47 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $375.20 and a twelve month high of $658.85. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $544.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The business had revenue of $13.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.59%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

