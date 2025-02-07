Promising Utility Stocks To Research – February 07th

Tesla, Ford Motor, Berkshire Hathaway, Eaton, and CRH are the five Utility stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Utility stocks are shares of companies that provide essential services such as electricity, water, and natural gas to consumers. These companies typically have stable earnings and consistent dividend payouts, making them attractive to investors seeking steady income and potentially lower volatility compared to other sectors. Utility stocks are often considered defensive investments, as they tend to perform well in economic downturns. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Utility stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $7.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $367.17. The stock had a trading volume of 44,900,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,616,844. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.98, a P/E/G ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $407.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.76.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Ford Motor (F)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Shares of NYSE:F traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.27. The company had a trading volume of 98,724,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,901,352. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $9.18 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on F

Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B)

Berkshire Hathaway Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance, freight rail transportation, and utility businesses worldwide. The company provides property, casualty, life, accident, and health insurance and reinsurance; and operates railroad systems in North America. It also generates, transmits, stores, and distributes electricity from natural gas, coal, wind, solar, hydroelectric, nuclear, and geothermal sources; operates natural gas distribution and storage facilities, interstate pipelines, liquefied natural gas facilities, and compressor and meter stations; and holds interest in coal mining assets.

Berkshire Hathaway stock traded down $3.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $473.75. 1,293,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,953,168. Berkshire Hathaway has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $491.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $460.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $457.09.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BRK.B

Eaton (ETN)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

Eaton stock traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $314.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,039,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,442,185. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $344.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.17 billion, a PE ratio of 33.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.05. Eaton has a 1-year low of $255.65 and a 1-year high of $379.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ETN

CRH (CRH)

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

CRH traded down $1.15 on Friday, reaching $104.04. 2,850,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,440,992. The stock has a market cap of $70.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $105.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.71.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRH

Recommended Stories