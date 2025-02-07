ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:RWM – Get Free Report) fell 1.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.12 and last traded at $18.12. 6,955,792 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 8,531,690 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.32.

ProShares Short Russell2000 Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.32 and its 200 day moving average is $18.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Eastern Bank bought a new position in ProShares Short Russell2000 during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 in the fourth quarter worth about $560,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short Russell2000 during the 3rd quarter worth about $561,000.

About ProShares Short Russell2000

ProShares Short Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

