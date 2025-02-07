ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (NYSEARCA:TWM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $42.76 and last traded at $42.67. 704,477 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 101% from the average session volume of 350,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.61.

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 Stock Up 2.5 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Institutional Trading of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $502,000. IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 by 36.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 384,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102,609 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares UltraShort Russell2000

ProShares UltraShort Russell2000 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, to investments that, in combination, have economic characteristics that are inverse to those of the Index.

