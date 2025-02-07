Realta Investment Advisors Acquires 464 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Realta Investment Advisors grew its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,762 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 464 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Realta Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SGOV opened at $100.38 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $100.15 and a 52 week high of $100.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.50.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

