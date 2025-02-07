Realta Investment Advisors Buys 50 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Realta Investment Advisors boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. purchased a new position in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at $911,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,022 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,273 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,484,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 124,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $158,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

TransDigm Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TDG opened at $1,299.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.75, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.40. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $1,100.86 and a twelve month high of $1,451.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,293.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,313.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $7.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.84. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 19.93% and a negative return on equity of 50.40%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.16 earnings per share. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 34.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $1,444.00 to $1,348.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $1,440.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,462.35.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TransDigm Group

Insider Transactions at TransDigm Group

In other TransDigm Group news, Director Robert J. Small sold 38,053 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,248.78, for a total transaction of $47,519,825.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 567,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $708,461,615.94. The trade was a 6.29 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total value of $3,771,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 89,525 shares of company stock worth $112,769,801. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.