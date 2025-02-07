Realta Investment Advisors Has $1.07 Million Position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,821 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF were worth $1,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,939,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,751,000 after buying an additional 913,719 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,424,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,911,000 after acquiring an additional 366,148 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,110,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after acquiring an additional 86,215 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 541,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,349,000 after acquiring an additional 20,519 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 328,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,172 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $99.90 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a 12-month low of $99.66 and a 12-month high of $100.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.03.

About Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

