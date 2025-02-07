Realta Investment Advisors Has $567,000 Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Realta Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 110.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Centerline Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 2,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,860,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $253.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $234.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 0.76. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $162.62 and a 12 month high of $265.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $229.26 and a 200-day moving average of $216.45.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 38.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on IBM shares. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.53.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

