Realta Investment Advisors Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Realta Investment Advisors trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,750 shares during the period. Realta Investment Advisors’ holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 101.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 523.5% in the 3rd quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Get VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF alerts:

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $51.33 on Friday. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $30.89 and a 12 month high of $55.58. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.80 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $46.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.22.

VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Profile

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDXJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.