Reed’s, Inc. (NYSE: REED) Enters Executive Employment Agreement, Announces Leadership Changes.On January 31, 2025, Reed’s, Inc., a Delaware corporation, finalized an executive employment agreement with Douglas W. McCurdy to assume the role of Chief F

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Reed’s’s 8K filing here.
About Reed’s
Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Reed’s
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Price Plunge in Roblox Presents Opportunity for Robust Gains
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Billions in Buybacks: 4 Stocks Rewarding Shareholders Now
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- 3 Steel Stocks to Gain Strength as Tariffs Reshape the Market