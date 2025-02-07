Research Analysts Offer Predictions for 8X8 Q4 Earnings

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q4 2026 earnings estimates for 8X8 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, February 5th. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.04. Wedbush currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 8X8’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

8X8 (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. 8X8 had a negative net margin of 9.68% and a negative return on equity of 6.00%.

EGHT has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on 8X8 from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of 8X8 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of 8X8 from $2.00 to $2.60 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of 8X8 from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.99.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT opened at $2.84 on Friday. 8X8 has a one year low of $1.51 and a one year high of $3.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.80 and a 200-day moving average of $2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 0.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 679,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in 8X8 by 16.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 5,453 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in 8X8 by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of 8X8 by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 148,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to the business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in Campbell, CA.

