Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 7th (BCE, GWO, IES, IOM, KNOS, MDP, POW, RCDO, SAFE, SRP)

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2025

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, February 7th:

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$56.00.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$3.45 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$48.00.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

