Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for February 7th (BCE, GWO, IES, IOM, KNOS, MDP, POW, RCDO, SAFE, SRP)

BCE (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an underweight rating. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has C$29.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$35.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. The firm currently has C$60.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$56.00.

Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc.. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. currently has a GBX 40 ($0.50) target price on the stock.

iomart Group (LON:IOM) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Kainos Group (LON:KNOS) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Shore Capital.

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (TSE:MDP) was downgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a buy rating to a hold rating. Stifel Nicolaus currently has C$3.45 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$6.00.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating. CIBC currently has C$55.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$48.00.

Ricardo (LON:RCDO) was upgraded by analysts at Shore Capital to a hold rating.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $19.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $20.00.

Serco Group (LON:SRP) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Shore Capital.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They currently have a $215.00 target price on the stock.

