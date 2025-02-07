Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 7th (AGCO, AMG, CCK, CPRI, ECL, EGO, EMR, GSK, HAE, LCII)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 7th:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Crown (NYSE:CCK)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

