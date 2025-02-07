Research Analysts’ Upgrades for February 7th (AGCO, AMG, CCK, CPRI, ECL, EGO, EMR, GSK, HAE, LCII)

Research Analysts’ upgrades for Friday, February 7th:
AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Capri (NYSE:CPRI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
GSK (NYSE:GSK) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.
Stepan (NYSE:SCL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Star Group (NYSE:SGU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Strattec Security (NASDAQ:STRT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Thermon Group (NYSE:THR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.
Varex Imaging (NASDAQ:VREX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.
