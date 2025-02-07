Reviewing Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP) & Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI)

Biofrontera (NASDAQ:BFRI – Get Free Report) and Indaptus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:INDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Biofrontera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Biofrontera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 29.5% of Indaptus Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Biofrontera and Indaptus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Biofrontera 0 0 1 0 3.00 Indaptus Therapeutics 0 0 2 0 3.00

Profitability

Biofrontera currently has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 503.45%. Indaptus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 920.41%. Given Indaptus Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Indaptus Therapeutics is more favorable than Biofrontera.

This table compares Biofrontera and Indaptus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biofrontera -36.31% -565.73% -96.64% Indaptus Therapeutics N/A -177.27% -141.06%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Biofrontera and Indaptus Therapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biofrontera $34.07 million 0.26 -$20.13 million ($2.26) -0.51 Indaptus Therapeutics N/A N/A -$15.42 million ($1.71) -0.49

Indaptus Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Biofrontera. Biofrontera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Indaptus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Biofrontera has a beta of 0.29, suggesting that its share price is 71% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Indaptus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its share price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Indaptus Therapeutics beats Biofrontera on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biofrontera

Biofrontera Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the commercialization of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions in the United States. The company's products are used for the treatment of actinic keratoses, which are pre-cancerous skin lesions, as well as impetigo, a bacterial skin infection. It offers Ameluz, a prescription drug for use in combination with the RhodoLED lamp series, for photodynamic therapy for the lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis of mild-to-moderate severity on the face and scalp. The company also provides Xepi, a topical non-fluorinated quinolone that inhibits bacterial growth for the treatment of impetigo. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

About Indaptus Therapeutics

Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical biotechnology company, develops various anti-cancer and anti-viral immunotherapy products. Its lead clinical candidate is Decoy20 used to produce single agent activity and/or combination therapy-based durable responses of lymphoma, hepatocellular, colorectal, and pancreatic tumors, and chronic hepatitis B virus, and human immunodeficiency virus infection, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial. The company was formerly known as Intec Parent, Inc. and changed its name to Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2021. Indaptus Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in New York, New York.

