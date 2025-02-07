Reviewing Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP) & Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR)

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT (NYSE:AOMR – Get Free Report) and Mobile Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BEEP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Mobile Infrastructure, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 0 3 3 0 2.50 Mobile Infrastructure 0 0 2 0 3.00

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus price target of $12.20, indicating a potential upside of 18.27%. Mobile Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.98%. Given Mobile Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mobile Infrastructure is more favorable than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.47, suggesting that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mobile Infrastructure has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its share price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Mobile Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Angel Oak Mortgage REIT 70.22% -4.51% -0.52% Mobile Infrastructure -24.59% -4.36% -2.09%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.2% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.3% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by institutional investors. 2.5% of Angel Oak Mortgage REIT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 46.2% of Mobile Infrastructure shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Angel Oak Mortgage REIT and Mobile Infrastructure”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Angel Oak Mortgage REIT $95.95 million 2.53 $33.71 million $2.94 3.51 Mobile Infrastructure $30.27 million 5.20 -$25.12 million ($0.90) -4.18

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT has higher revenue and earnings than Mobile Infrastructure. Mobile Infrastructure is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT beats Mobile Infrastructure on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Angel Oak Mortgage REIT

Angel Oak Mortgage REIT, Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. It offers investment securities; residential mortgage loans; and commercial mortgage loans. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

About Mobile Infrastructure

Mobile Infrastructure Corporation is a Maryland corporation. The Company owns a diversified portfolio of parking assets primarily located in the Midwest and Southwest. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned 43 parking facilities in 21 separate markets throughout the United States, with a total of 15,700 parking spaces and approximately 5.4 million square feet. The Company also owns approximately 0.2 million square feet of retail/commercial space adjacent to its parking facilities.

