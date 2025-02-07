Reviewing Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) and Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.4% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Seanergy Maritime shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Seanergy Maritime”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $117.55 million 15.72 $12.44 million N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime $165.21 million 0.83 $2.28 million $2.34 2.84

Volatility & Risk

Cadeler A/S has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Seanergy Maritime.

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Seanergy Maritime has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Cadeler A/S and Seanergy Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Seanergy Maritime 0 0 2 1 3.33

Cadeler A/S currently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 75.69%. Seanergy Maritime has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 80.45%. Given Seanergy Maritime’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Seanergy Maritime is more favorable than Cadeler A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Seanergy Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Seanergy Maritime 28.37% 19.01% 9.30%

Summary

Seanergy Maritime beats Cadeler A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Seanergy Maritime

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., a shipping company, provides seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities worldwide. It operates a fleet of 16 Capesize dry bulk vessels and one Newcastlemax dry bulk vessel with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 3,054,820 dwt. The company was formerly known as Seanergy Merger Corp. and changed its name to Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. in July 2008. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Glyfada, Greece.

