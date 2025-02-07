Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $27.81, but opened at $26.54. Reynolds Consumer Products shares last traded at $27.24, with a volume of 54,744 shares traded.

A number of research firms have issued reports on REYN. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays dropped their price target on Reynolds Consumer Products from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 0.50.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 18.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

In related news, Director Helen Golding acquired 1,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.58 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,820.20. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rolf Stangl purchased 3,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.50 per share, with a total value of $101,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,447.50. The trade was a 51.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 12,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces aluminum foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and EZ Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

