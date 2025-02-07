Rio Silver (CVE:RYO) Stock Price Down 25% – Time to Sell?

Rio Silver Inc. (CVE:RYO – Get Free Report) shares traded down 25% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 157,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 290% from the average session volume of 40,354 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Rio Silver Stock Performance
The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02. The company has a market cap of C$1.70 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.95.
About Rio Silver
Rio Silver Inc engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Peru. The company explores for precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship project is the Niñobamba silver gold project that covers an area of 4,490 hectares located in the Department of Ayacucho, Peru.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rio Silver
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Uber’s Business, Cash Flow, and AI are Why it Will Set a New High
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Weak Guidance from Bristol-Myers Could Be Creating an Opportunity
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- These are the 3 Stocks Most Likely to Split in 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Rio Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.