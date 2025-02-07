RNC Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

RNC Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 10,432.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 242,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 240,261 shares during the period. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $863,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 174,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,298,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 100,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,533,000 after buying an additional 4,303 shares during the period. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded Iron Mountain to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com cut Iron Mountain from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.97, for a total value of $1,888,648.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,173,480.50. This represents a 5.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total value of $1,793,377.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,266 shares of company stock valued at $18,694,561 over the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iron Mountain Price Performance

Shares of IRM opened at $106.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 294.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $107.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.56. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $66.20 and a 1 year high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

