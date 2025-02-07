Robert Mehrabian Sells 5,007 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) Stock

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) Chairman Robert Mehrabian sold 5,007 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.33, for a total value of $2,555,222.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 144,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,769,732.49. The trade was a 3.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Robert Mehrabian also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 31st, Robert Mehrabian sold 5,768 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $518.22, for a total transaction of $2,989,092.96.

On Monday, November 11th, Robert Mehrabian sold 46,075 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.33, for a total transaction of $22,453,729.75.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of TDY traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $511.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 257,305. The company has a 50 day moving average of $479.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $454.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $23.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.02. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $355.41 and a 1-year high of $522.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.23 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 21.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group started coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $585.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $450.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Czech National Bank increased its position in Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 9,530 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 42.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nvest Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% during the third quarter. Nvest Financial LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Teledyne Technologies Company Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

