Robert Thomas Dechant Sells 2,621 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) CEO Robert Thomas Dechant sold 2,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $65,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,525,300. This represents a 1.17 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Robert Thomas Dechant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 27th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 3,008 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $67,680.00.

On Friday, January 24th, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 200 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $4,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 21st, Robert Thomas Dechant sold 1,792 shares of IBEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $40,320.00.

IBEX Stock Performance

IBEX stock traded up $2.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.49. 508,055 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,774. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.30. The company has a market cap of $410.45 million, a PE ratio of 12.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX ( NASDAQ:IBEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. IBEX had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 22.54%.

Several research analysts recently commented on IBEX shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of IBEX from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of IBEX from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IBEX

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of IBEX by 314.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in IBEX during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in IBEX by 359.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

