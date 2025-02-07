Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Wedbush

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a note issued to investors on Friday,RTT News reports. They currently have a $83.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.99% from the company’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.65) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.61) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RBLX. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Friday, November 1st. HSBC began coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Roblox from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Roblox from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $58.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.19.

Roblox Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:RBLX traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $66.41. 23,957,585 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,656,356. The company has a market cap of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.49 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Roblox has a 52 week low of $29.55 and a 52 week high of $75.74.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 986.36% and a negative net margin of 30.90%. As a group, analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other news, CEO David Baszucki sold 333,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $19,103,371.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 129,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,409,896.45. This represents a 72.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $311,357.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,008 shares in the company, valued at $4,371,961.44. This trade represents a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,306,335 shares of company stock valued at $77,348,316. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 44.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Roblox by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

