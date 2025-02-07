Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Stake Lowered by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for 1.1% of Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $2,630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter valued at $28,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Roper Technologies by 7,500.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Roper Technologies by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Roper Technologies by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 59.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ROP opened at $583.42 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $536.97 and a 200-day moving average of $545.01. The firm has a market cap of $62.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $499.47 and a twelve month high of $584.31.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Roper Technologies news, VP Brandon L. Cross sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.83, for a total value of $433,372.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,936.07. This represents a 36.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard F. Wallman sold 351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.25, for a total value of $201,912.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,612,571.75. This represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,101 shares of company stock valued at $2,947,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ROP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $539.00 to $558.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. TD Cowen upgraded Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $535.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $675.00 price target (up from $665.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $635.00 to $652.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $622.30.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also

