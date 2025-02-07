RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,284 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,517 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of RTX by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 65,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in RTX by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 77,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,221,000 after buying an additional 4,732 shares in the last quarter. Napa Wealth Management purchased a new position in RTX in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,307,000. Czech National Bank increased its position in shares of RTX by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 288,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,396,000 after acquiring an additional 17,608 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX in the fourth quarter valued at $8,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of RTX stock opened at $128.80 on Friday. RTX Co. has a twelve month low of $88.90 and a twelve month high of $132.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $119.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a market capitalization of $171.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Equities analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is 70.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of RTX from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $108.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Citigroup raised RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $132.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.07.

Get Our Latest Research Report on RTX

Insider Transactions at RTX

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 14,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.23, for a total transaction of $1,813,226.13. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,739,750.45. This represents a 24.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.