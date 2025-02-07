Ryan M. Bartolucci Sells 1,858 Shares of Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM) Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) CAO Ryan M. Bartolucci sold 1,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $125,545.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,741,959.03. The trade was a 3.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Tempus AI Price Performance

TEM stock traded up $3.97 during trading on Friday, hitting $68.96. The company had a trading volume of 16,292,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,766,354. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.84. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.89 and a 12 month high of $79.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TEM shares. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective (up from $58.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Tempus AI in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempus AI

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TEM. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tempus AI by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,519,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,487 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its position in Tempus AI by 166.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,239,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,394 shares during the period. NEA Management Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. NEA Management Company LLC now owns 5,385,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,846,000 after purchasing an additional 813,169 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,067,000. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,936,000. Institutional investors own 24.22% of the company’s stock.

Tempus AI Company Profile

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

