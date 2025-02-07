Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF) Issues Earnings Results

Saab AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SAABF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Saab AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SAABF remained flat at $21.90 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,063. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.90. Saab AB has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $26.15.

Get Saab AB (publ) alerts:

About Saab AB (publ)

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Saab AB (publ) provides products, services, and solutions for military defense, aviation, and civil security markets worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Dynamics, Surveillance, Kockums, and Combitech segments. The company develops military aviation technology, as well as conducts studies on manned and unmanned aircraft.

Receive News & Ratings for Saab AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saab AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.