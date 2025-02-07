Salazar Resources (CVE:SRL) Shares Up 10.5% – Here’s Why

Salazar Resources Limited (CVE:SRL – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 10.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 261,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 279,369 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

Salazar Resources Stock Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 7.36. The company has a market capitalization of C$23.51 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08.

About Salazar Resources

Salazar Resources Limited, a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Latin America. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Curipamba project that consists of seven concessions located in Ecuador.

