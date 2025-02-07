Saturn Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:OILSF) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (OTCMKTS:OILSF – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 2.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.47 and last traded at $1.47. Approximately 153 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Saturn Oil & Gas Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.67.

About Saturn Oil & Gas

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas resource deposits in Canada. It is involved in the exploration and development of light oil assets in the Oxbow area of Southeast Saskatchewan; Viking light oil assets in West-Central Saskatchewan; Cardium light oil assets in Central Alberta; Montney and Swan Hills light oil in North Alberta.

