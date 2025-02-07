Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading 1% Higher – Time to Buy?

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.04 and last traded at $1.04. 300 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 8,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.03.

Scientific Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.19.

About Scientific Industries

Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment and bioprocessing systems in the United States, Germany, and internationally. It offers vortex mixers to mix the contents of test tubes, beakers, and other containers by placing such containers on a rotating cup or other attachments; and various mixers and shakers, such as high-speed touch mixers, mixers with an integral timer, cell disruptors, bead beaters, microplate mixers, vortex mixers, two large capacity multi-vessel vortex mixers, and orbital shakers.

