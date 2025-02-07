Scotiabank Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI) Stock Price

Rogers Sugar (TSE:RSI – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from C$6.25 to C$6.00 in a research report issued on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.95% from the company’s current price.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers Sugar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$6.40.

Shares of RSI stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$5.61. The stock had a trading volume of 398,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.31, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of C$717.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.60. Rogers Sugar has a one year low of C$5.12 and a one year high of C$6.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.75.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Walton sold 20,000 shares of Rogers Sugar stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.96, for a total value of C$119,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Dionne sold 50,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.37, for a total value of C$320,943.65. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Rogers Sugar Company Profile

Rogers Sugar Inc engages in refining, packaging, marketing, and distribution of sugar and maple products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, liquid, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

