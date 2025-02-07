Seatrium (OTCMKTS:SMBMF) Shares Up 1.6% – Here’s What Happened

Seatrium Limited (OTCMKTS:SMBMF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.51 and a 200 day moving average of $1.40.

Seatrium Limited provides engineering solutions to the offshore, marine, and energy industries. The company engages in the turnkey design, engineering, procurement, construction, and commissioning of offshore newbuilding and conversions, FSOs, FPSOs, FDPSOs, FPUs, MOPUs, gas terminals, FLNGs, FSRUs, Gravifloat, jack-ups, semi-submersibles, drill ships, TLPs, SPARs, and SSP solutions.

